ELIZABETHTON — Friday’s first of the Evenings on Elk of the season was a chance for business owners to partner with Project Move to showcase all the attractions the downtown has to offer.
Many of the merchants had storewide specials and incentives for customers to come inside and stay awhile. In addition to the sales, customers didn’t always have to pay, with items being given away during the event.
One spot was Food and Flair, a 520 Social, at the newly opened 520.
Money couldn’t buy the best-tasting meal in town. That was because Paellas Trinidad was giving away the famous Spanish dish of paellas, both in a yummy vegetarian version and in a carnivore creation of chicken and seafood. The customers seemed to enjoy the exotic taste and the surprising price of free.
One of those in line was Brandon Keller, who has taken on a personal mission to seek out and find the best places to eat in the region. Keller not only finds hidden gems in out of the way hollows from the Tri-Cities to Knoxville, he also broadcasts food reviews on his findings via Twitter and Facebook. His food reviews are under his secret identity of “Local Fatboy.”
A more long-lasting freebie was being offered by Robin McKamey of Appalachian Tails. She was offering a lifetime of companionship in the form of tiny kittens. McKamey had already given away four kittens during the first half hour of the evening, but said things had since slowed down.
Those who weren’t able to take advantage of the free kittens during the Evenings on Elk can still get a free pet on Facebook at apptailsrescue.
There was free music on practically every street corner, with singers performing at 520 and Simple Blessings among other shops and restaurants.