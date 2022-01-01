Maybe you want to get a jump start on a New Year’s resolution.
Maybe you’re simply looking for something to do.
The Memorial Park Community Center might be a good place to start.
As 2022 dawns, the facility will host several events and wellness opportunities in the coming months:
• Open Gym: Jan. 3-April 29, weekdays, 3-5 p.m. Enjoy a game of pickup basketball or just a shoot-around. Court 1 will be used for shoot-arounds and court 2 will be set aside for open run. Times are subject to change due to special events. No registration required. Ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
• Open Volleyball: Jan. 5-April 27, Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to try volleyball. This is a fun way for people to continue to work on their volleyball skills. No registration required. Ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
• Glow Stick Swim: From 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Memorial Park Community Center will turn the lights down low, the music up loud and will throw glow sticks in the pool. This will be the first of three glow stick swims at MPCC. The cost is $2 for youth ages 12 and younger and $3 for swimmers 13 and older. No registration is required.
• Volleyball Registration: Registration for Johnson City’s new volleyball program for girls ages 8-12 begins Monday, Jan. 3 and ends Thursday, Feb. 3. The cost is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. Practice begins Feb. 8 and games begin Feb. 26. Register online at www.myjcparks.org or in person at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office, 4137 Bristol Highway.
Senior Services at the Memorial Park Community Center will also offer the following free programs in January:
• Wits Workout – Brain Fitness: Monday, Jan. 10, 1-2 p.m. Attendees will participate in a fun, interactive program designed to keep the brain sharp. Facilitators will offer brain teasers and games that get people thinking as well as helpful information based on current research. 50+.
• Thyroid Issues – What You Need to Know: Thursday, Jan. 13, 1-2 p.m. This small gland can have a big impact on an individual’s health. Paul C. Lange, MD, will discuss various thyroid disorders, symptoms, testing and treatments. 18+.
• Invisible Danger of Radon: Monday, Jan. 24, 1-2 p.m. January is Radon Awareness Month and this area is prone to high levels of radon. Winter is the best time to test. Attendees will learn the dangers of high radon levels, how to get a free testing kit and how to address the problem if found. All ages.
• Air Fryer Cooking: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Elizabeth Renfro with UT Extension will share how air fryers work and the best foods to cook in them. She will provide delicious and healthy recipes. Attendees will have an opportunity to sample food. All ages.
• Cooking Healthy for 1 or 2: Monday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m.-noon. Attendees will learn how to prepare healthy meals for themselves. They will receive simple meal ideas and recipes that are quick, healthy and delicious. All ages.