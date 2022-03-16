A legend in the sports writing world is gone, but his legacy will live on forever.
Longtime Kingsport Times News sportswriter Bill Lane died on Tuesday night at his home in Church Hill. He was 79.
Lane started at the Times News in 1962 and retired in 2012 following a career that spanned 50 years, thousands of ballgames and countless people that he touched.
The following is a series of tributes to Lane from sportswriters Tanner Cook, Douglas Fritz and Jeff Birchfield.
LUNCH TURNS INTO FRIENDSHIP
By Tanner Cook
Trying to put into words the impact that Bill Lane had not only on local news media in the past but also in the present is impossible.
He was not a giant in physical stature, but his legacy looms larger than anyone could ever imagine. In 50 years of sports writing at the Kingsport Times News, Bill covered countless athletes, games and came in contact with an innumerable amount that knew him through his writings.
And boy, he could spin a tale.
I can remember the first time I met Lane. We were going to go to lunch at one of his favorite taco restaurants in downtown Gate City, but it was closed. We ended up going to the Campus Drive-In just down the street.
That’s when time stopped and I started listening to the walking encyclopedia go on about Buck Van Huss, Bobby Cifers, Kelly Aldridge and so many more.
Before I knew it, nearly two-and-a-half hours had passed and I had not even scratched the surface of what he knew.
To record the wealth of knowledge that he had accumulated over the years would take multiple lifetimes. Lane has probably forgotten more about high school sports than the rest of us know altogether.
He got his accuracy from taking obituaries at the paper and news for a few years before transitioning to sports.
Accuracy was something he prided himself on because when he did obits, he reiterated that someone only dies once, so you better get it right the first time.
In the short amount of time that I got to know Lane over the last three years, I heard stories that many would not believe could happen in today’s age.
And he was always quick with a joke or an anecdotal story about one of your favorite local sports heroes.
When Lane started at the Times News back on December 3, 1962, the main office was still in downtown Kingsport on Market Street and there was still a morning and an afternoon edition. The press was on the lower level from the newsroom and the deadlines were much later.
That’s back when newspapers were the unquestioned top source of information for the average person at an affordable price.
Not too many people know, but Lane actually got his start in sports writing at the Bristol Virginia-Tennessean in 1965, which was the sister paper of the Herald Courier.
Bill and longtime Herald Courier sports editor Gene “Pappy” Thompson were co-workers for about a year before Lane took a sports writing job back in Kingsport.
Oh, to get those two in a room and talk old sports stories would be quite the experience.
Lane always said that he was fortunate enough to cover all of the small schools before the era of consolidation came.
Think about that for a second. He covered Bernie Webb when he was still coaching basketball at Blountville and the glory years of the Church Hill Panthers football under D.W. Salley.
Lane — along with Herald Courier editor Dave Sparks — was one of the main reasons that Edd Clark of Appalachia got the nickname of the “Stonega Stallion.”
His awards and recognitions list goes on for what seems like 10 miles, but he was always the most humble person in the room.
Lane estimated that he helped close to 2,500 young athletes get college scholarships at all levels in his 50 years either indirectly through his writing or directly writing to coaches across the nation. It’s probably an unfathomable amount of hours that he spent at either a typewriter, a computer or whatever the device of the day was for sports scribes.
He’s still the only sportswriter to win a state writer of the year award in Tennessee and Virginia. He won the Lawrenceburg Quarterbacks Club award in 1990 and later won the Marshall Johnson Media Award in Virginia in 2009.
Lane said that the reason that he stayed in sports writing for so long is because it kept him young.
If you referred to Lane as an institution at the Times News, that would almost be an understatement.
He was the Times News for almost a half-century and was easily one of the most recognizable people in the Model City for an older generation.
Even if his world-famous “Major Amos B. Hoople” column each week gave coaches bulletin board material, they still got a chuckle out of the uniqueness of the writing each Thursday morning.
The loss of Bill not only affects folks that were close to him, but an immeasurable amount of former athletes that he covered, coaches that he interviewed or people that he worked with.
He will let others tell his story as long as time goes on, just like he told the stories of others for a half-century and that’s the way he would want it.
ONE FALL EVENING
By Douglas Fritz
When Bill Lane was a 24-year veteran of the newspaper business, a rival paper sent a reporter into the coverage area of the Times-News.
Competition was real in the late 1980s, and it would have been understandable if Lane guarded his territory.
But Lane saw the young reporter, just a month or so removed from finishing up at East Tennessee State University, was unsure of his steps that late fall evening at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. And because Lane had a big old heart, he took the young reporter metaphorically under his wing.
He explained where the statistics would be available after the football game, and where to find the people who needed to be interviewed. And within a few minutes after kickoff, the young reporter was more relaxed and ready to tackle his first-ever deadline assignment.
As the game moved forward and Dobyns-Bennett began to dominant rival Sullivan Central, Lane spun a few yarns in a way only the area’s greatest sports writer could deliver. It was classic Bill Lane, entertaining a wide-eyed counterpart.
But the tenderhearted Lane also showed mercy, compassion and empathy.
By now, you might have guessed that young reporter was me, Douglas Fritz. It was just a few hours in what has become almost 36 years worth of nights in this business. But it’s one I will remember as long as I have memories. Lane became a mentor that evening, and soon it turned into a friendship.
My first Friday night football assignment was important, and not just because I wanted to be good at my job. It was important because it was my job, one I needed because my first daughter had turned one year old just a few months before that crisp, football-feel, evening.
I didn’t just want to do well. I needed to do well.
Lane started at the Times-News one year before I was born. He knew the ropes, the places you could get burned, and the best way to navigate ornery coaches, emotional fans, and cranky editors.
I won’t chiefly remember Bill Lane as one of the sports writing greats in the entire Southeast, though he was. Instead I will remember the guy who always had a smile, pun, joke, or a funny quip when I sat beside him on press row. I will remember the fellow who ate fried alligator at Manuel’s Cajun Country Store in 1990 in Murfreesboro, and regretted it later that evening as we sat courtside at Science Hill’s semifinal basketball game against Whites Creek. I will remember the countless funny stories — the ones from real newspaper life were the best.
I’ve missed Lane on the newspaper trail since his retirement. I didn’t talk to him as much as I should have. But I did a feature story on him, ate a couple of meals with him, and thanks to Tanner Cook, I realized I needed to see him one more time a couple of months ago.
And in true Bill Lane form, he found a way to turn that last conversation into a blessing for me. Thank you, friend. You will be missed, but not forgotten.
A TRUE FRIEND
By Jeff Birchfield
Joy. It’s the word that first comes to mind when I think about my friend Bill Lane.
As it has been pointed out by my colleagues, Bill was a legend among local sports writers, a gifted storyteller in print and in person. A half century covering sports, he created amazing content, thousands of keepsakes for individuals and their families.
Among the honors, he was recognized as sports writer of the year in both Tennessee and Virginia. He was inducted into the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and honored by the Virginia High School Coaches Association with the Marshall Johnson Media Award in 2009.
Bill did an incredible job interjecting humor in his work through his popular “Major Amos B. Hoople” and “Memory Lane” columns. While best known for his coverage of high school athletics, Bill covered some of the largest sporting events in the region like the Big John Tate versus Mike Weaver heavyweight boxing championship. He interviewed some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.
He even won Best Story in the State in 1984 for his feature about church services at NASCAR races attended by drivers like Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Ned Jarrett.
Bill began his career with the Times News as a general assignment reporter covering the police beat. As he pointed out in a 2017 Times News feature by Doug Fritz, he didn’t like seeing the gory details of crimes committed.
He also revealed as a son of a pastor how he liked dealing with people. Bill was a master at highlighting people’s achievements. His background, which included writing obituaries, made him a stickler for accuracy.
The different roles which Lane served over the years as sports editor, reporter and columnist highlighted his versatility.
As much as I admired Bill professionally, he was even greater personally. His joy at the different sporting events was infectious. If you showed up at a game and Bill was there, you knew it was going to be a good time.
He was quick-witted, always armed with multiple jokes. While he was serious about his craft as noted through the terrific stories he produced, Bill always made the mood light-hearted.
Some of his best stories never hit the pages. They were told while he was sitting next to you. He had an amazing memory, recounting so many details about athletes, coaches and the games he covered. I hate to admit I didn’t call him nearly enough after his retirement, but I always loved to catch up through our long phone conversations.
The photo used for our tributes to Bill encapsulates so many of the great qualities he possessed. The broad smile, the animated outstretched arms, it is a look of pure joy, the word that to me best describes Bill Lane.