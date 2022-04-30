ELIZABETHTON — With so many different names on those campaign signs placed along every highway in Carter County, there are undoubtedly some people who are uncertain they know who's running for the many offices being contested in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
One of the first things to understand is that the ballots will be slightly different in each precinct.
That's because races for the Carter County Commission, the Carter County Board of Education and constables are held at the district levels. There are eight different districts in Carter County and each district will elect three members of the county commission, one member of the school board and two constables.
The next level are the countywide offices, which will be same for all polling places in Carter County.
These include the mayor, sheriff, county clerk, trustee, Sessions Court judge, register of deeds, Circuit Court clerk, and superintendent of roads. There are also some judicial district races which include all of the Carter County precincts, as well as Washington, Unicoi and Johnson County.
The 1st Judicial District judicial races will be at the top of the ballot.
They include the race for Circuit Court judge part 1, in which J. Eddie Lauderback is unopposed; and the race for Circuit Court Judge part 2, which is contested with Lois Bunton-Shultz-Davis and Suzanne Cook as the two candidates on the ballot. John C. Rambo is unopposed in his bid for re-election as chancellor.
The two Criminal Court judges are also unopposed, with Lisa Nidiffer Rice running unopposed in part 1 and Stacy L. Street unopposed in part 2. The races for district attorney general and public defender are also unopposed. Steve Finney is unopposed in his bid to succeed retiring Ken Baldwin as 1st Dstrict attorney general and Jeff Kelly seeking another term as 1st District public defender.
Some of the hottest races will be the countywide races and there are some county offices where incumbents are unopposed.
Three candidates are in the race for Carter County mayor.
Patty Woodby is the incumbent, having been elected to the office by the Carter County Commission after the Rusty Barnett died in office. Woodby had served as chair of the Carter County Commission before her election. Challenging her are Mike “Acey” Ensor, a career educator with the Carter County school system, and Danny Ward, who is in management in the retail grocery industry, has served on the Carter County Commission and is currently a member of the Carter County school board.
Another hot race is the race for sheriff of Carter County. Incumbent Dexter Lunceford has served as sheriff for the previous two terms. Lunceford is a retired member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
There are three challengers, each with extensive law enforcement experience.
Kim Birchfield, who was a career law enforcement officer with the Johnson City Police Department and also served as chief of police of the Gate City Police Department. William M. “Mike” Fraley retired as a lieutenant from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department after serving 31 years, and has since been teaching at the law enforcement academy at Walters State Community College. Thomas Smith retired as a captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department last year. Most recently, Smith served as the executive officer for the sheriff’s department and in this position, he was responsible for the department’s budgeting, purchasing, requests for proposals, contracts, monitoring of medical costs, writing and updating policies, liaison with the County Commission and other county officials. He also has experience as a constable in Carter County.
The most crowded field for countywide office is the race for trustee, where Randal Lewis has announced his retirement at the end of his term.
The race to succeed him includes: Larry Adams, Aaron Greer, Jeff Guinn, Travis Hill, Chad Lewis, and Andy Wetzell. Adams has had a career in management in industry and retail, having served in the auto industry and with Winn-Dixie and Eckerd Drug. Greer gained a knowledge of county government by marketing software to all 95 counties in the state and is now running his own businesses, including ownership of Baker’s Drive-in in Stoney Creek. Jeff Guinn is owner of Jeff’s Paint and Body Shop at 1106 Stateline Road, a business he started 30 years ago. Hill is a member of the Carter County Commission and is an accountant with the Elizabethton city government. Lewis is the son of the Randal Lewis and is the owner of A+ Landscaping. Wetzel is a battalion chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department. He is a retired master sergeant of the Marine Corps Reserves and served in Iraq, and serves as commander of the Elizabethton Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also is the owner of the State Line Drive-in Theater.
In the race for county clerk, incumbent Mary Gouge is challenged by Randall Jenkins, a member of the Carter County Commission and manager of the Freddy’s Restaurant of Elizabethton.
Incumbent county office holders who are unopposed are: Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr.; Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship; Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis; and Superintendent of Roads Roger Colbaugh.
Voters in the county commission races vote for three candidates to fill the three seats in each district.
The candidates in the 1st District include all three incumbents, Robert Acuff, Mark Blevins, and Willie Cambell, and challengers Kenneth Fitzgerald and Nick Holder.
There are only two candidates running for three seats in the 2nd District: Nancy Brown and Julie Guinn, who are both incumbents.
There are three candidates running for three seats in the 3rd District: Steve Burrough, Brad Johnson and Angie Odom.
There are four candidates running for three seats in the 4th District: Danny Deal, Gary Kemp, Jerry Proffitt and Michael Roberts.
There are two candidates running for three seats in the 5th District: Lisa Childress and Ginger Holdren.
There are four candidates running for four seats in the 6th District: Gary Bailey, Donnie Cable, Pattie Duffield, and Todd Smith.
There are three candidates running for three seats in the 7th District: Aaron Frazier, Daniel McInturff, and Jason Rasnick.
There are two candidates running for three seats in the 8th Districts: Cody McQueen and Thomas Proffitt.
Half of the eight positions on the Carter County school board are on the ballot this year.
In the 2nd District, incumbent Christopher Hitechew is challenged by Garry Oaks.
Jeremiah Tolley is unopposed in the 3rd District.
Tony Garland is unopposed in the 5th District.
In the 7th District, incumbent Creola Miller is opposed by Terry Hubbard.
Voters will select two candidates in the constable elections.
There are three candidates for constable in the 1st District: Benny Montgomery, Chad Odom, and Gary Perry.
Chris Grindstaff is the only constable running in the 2nd District.
Jerry Miller and Scott Whaley are running for the two seats in the 3rd District.
There are four candidates running in the 4th District, Jason Jones, Nicole Pate, Harvey Shaffer and Jim Winchester.
There are two candidates running in the 5th District: Mark Carrier and Larry Presnell Sr.
There are four candidates running in the 6th District: James Bowers, John Henson, Brian Keener, and Bobby Trivette.
There are two candidates running in the 7th District: Dustin Baker and Ken Potter.
There is one candidate running in the 8th District: Bob Carroll.