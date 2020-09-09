HAMPTON — The driver of a log truck crashed his vehicle while maneuvering southbound through a right curve on U.S. Highway 19E early Wednesday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that James T. Jackson II, 23, Sugar Grove, Virginia, was injured in the 3:45 a.m. accident and was treated at Sycamore Shoals Hospital’s emergency room.
Jackson was hauling a trailer of logs which scattered as a result of the incident.
According to the preliminary accident report, Jackson’s 2001 Peterbilt went into the oncoming lane while negotiating the right-hand curve and rolled onto its side, struck a road sign, a mailbox, and a gate before coming to a stop.
No other vehicles were mentioned in the report.
There were no passengers in Jackson’s truck.
Jackson was charged by the Highway Patrol with failure to maintain lane of travel.