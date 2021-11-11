A lockdown at three Unicoi County schools Thursday morning has been lifted after a threat was posted on social media.
According to Unicoi County Director of Schools John English, school administrators were made aware of a threat of a possible school shooting posted on social media. Unicoi County High School, Love Chapel Elementary School and Unicoi County Middle School were placed into a preventative lockdown at approximately 7:45 a.m. while local law enforcement investigated.
English said the student accused of making the threat was located and the threat was determined not to be credible. Lockdown at all three schools has been lifted and the schools will operate on a normal schedule.