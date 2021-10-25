East Tennessee State University announces that the location of its Student Government Association Fall Concert on Monday, Oct. 25, has been changed to Freedom Hall Civic Center due to the potential for rainy weather.
This concert featuring melodic punk-pop band All Time Low and rapper Swae Lee will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Because the concert is now indoors, masks will be required.
ETSU students receive one free ticket and may purchase up to four guest tickets for $10 each with valid ID. ETSU staff and faculty may purchase up to five tickets for $10 each with valid ID. Tickets must be purchased using ID Bucs at the Carrier Center front desk on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Public tickets are available in advance through Sunday, Oct. 24, for $18 each at etsu.edu/concerts. Public tickets will be available the day of show at the Freedom Hall ticket window for $25 each.
Visit etsu.edu/concerts for more information on the concert and event regulations.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633.
