Daniel Boone High School

A community meeting on growth in Gray will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area.

State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be “on the same page” in addressing the infrastructure needs to come with such development.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

