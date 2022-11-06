Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be “on the same page” in addressing the infrastructure needs to come with such development.
“Growth is happening in our area, and Gray is just the tip of the iceberg,” Hicks said. “That’s why we must be proactive in meeting it.”
To do that, government representatives from Johnson City and Washington County will join Hicks and state Department of Transportation officials in hearing from local residents regarding growth in Gray and the surrounding area.
The meeting will take place Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive.
Hicks said some of the conversation at Monday’s meeting will focus on a request for the city to annex the Keebler Farm and the development of other property near Ridgeview Elementary School. The Keebler development is expected to bring 500 new housing units to the Gray area.
“That’s a big development, and there’s more to come,” Hicks said. “There is already between 500 to 600 units now under construction in Gray.”
The meeting will feature city, county and state officials who oversee transportation, water/sewer and other infrastructure services that are vital to growth and development issues.
“We will be discussing issues such as traffic flow in the area,” Hicks said. “We want to make sure all citizens in Gray are heard and taken care of.”
He said Johnson City officials are also looking to “revamp” the city’s zoning and development codes to address the growth that is expected to come to the Gray area.
The meeting will also include school officials from both Washington County and Johnson City to discuss the classroom needs that will come with growth in the Gray area. Hicks said Ridgeview School is already at capacity, as are a number of other city and county schools.
“Where will all those new students be going to school,” Hicks asked. “We have to make that a part of the conversation.”
Hicks believes Washington County could soon see explosive growth, much like that in Middle Tennessee. But unlike the Nashville/Murfreesboro areas, where Hicks said dynamic growth has far outpaced necessary infrastructure improvements, he would like to see Washington County “be smart in the way we manage that growth.”
Hicks said that includes taking steps now to address critical infrastructure needs in Gray, such as adding a lane to Interstate Highway 26.
“The development that is going to happen will completely change the landscape,” the state lawmaker said.