Brittany Burum picked up her commitment to volunteerism from her mom.
It’s a habit that Burum has since passed down to her own daughter, Briyah, who Burum said has been volunteering since she was about 3 years old.
Burum and her daughter were among the volunteers at Johnson City’s Carver Recreation Center on Monday handing out food during a drive-thru lunch. It was one of several events held in the region in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and served as a fundraiser for the center’s Carver Youth Historical Field Trip Committee.
Students in the program have previously traveled to Washington, D.C., and Memphis. Burum said programs like this also help kids who wouldn’t normally have the chance to tour historic places.
“It’s a mixture of everyone coming together and everyone actually having different experiences and learning experiences,” said Burum, whose daughter has participated in some of the center’s field trips. “That’s the biggest thing — to know that we’re all the same. We’re just maybe different colors.”
In another event on Monday, local leaders also sought to honor King’s efforts to fight poverty and food insecurity.
During a virtual press conference, mayors from across the region commemorated the civil rights icon’s legacy and presented a united show of support for a virtual food drive organized by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest VA.
“In Dr. King’s final book he sought to answer the question, ‘Where do we go from here? Chaos or community?’” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said. “We must answer this question with unity of purpose. It must be our challenge to actively and continually work towards a more just and equitable society, and ensuring that all our neighbors have access to three meals a day is integral to that goal.”
The organizations are raising money to purchase food for struggling families in the area, a need that has only become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is our hope this day of service and giving will empower individuals and communities to create awareness and solutions to end hunger and poverty,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Feeding America, a U.S. hunger-relief organization, predicted last year that about 50 million Americans would be food insecure by the end of 2020, including 17 million children. Chafin said there’s been a 20% increase in food insecurity in Northeast Tennessee.
Feeding America estimates that an average of 23% of children in Northeast Tennessee and 20% of children in Southwest Virginia are food insecure.
“Hunger is definitely a problem year-round, and we need your support to end hunger,” Chafin said.
Organizers said that as of Monday morning, the virtual food drive had raised $3,785 and hoped to soon bring that number $5,000. Organizers said donations will go four times farther than normal because of the buying power of the two participating food banks.
Adam Dickson, a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day planning committee and Jonesborough’s vice mayor, said King’s activism called for addressing issues that intersect with poverty, such as food insecurity, employment and small business development.
“Hopefully, you will take time to reflect on Dr. King’s words and life as we work together to make our region a great place to live, work and play,” he said. “Despite the tumult and uncertainty of 2020, I still have a belief that our region is poised for bigger and greater things in 2021.”
People can donate to the virtual food drive online at www.netfoodbank.org or www.feedingswva.org. The food drive will continue through Jan. 31.