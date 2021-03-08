Dolores Mielnicki celebrated turning 100 years old on Monday with the birthday basics: her family, balloons, cake and a celebratory community parade.
Mielnicki, who is a Navy veteran, was also honored during two pinning ceremonies for her service during WWII.
“Just to be able to celebrate her and her life is a huge deal to us,” said Brittany Boles, executive director of Family Ministries Retirement and Assisted Living in Limestone.
Mielnicki joined the Navy toward the end of WWII. She served as a radioman and helped take and send messages in Morse code.
“She’s very proud of her service, and she’s more than happy to tell anyone who will listen that women are veterans too,” said Carol Walden, Mielnicki’s daughter.
Women are veterans too is a sentiment Mielnicki feels strongly about. She wore a large button pin to the ceremony that read “Women are veterans too!”
Mielnicki received a pin commemorating her service from Avalon Hospice, as well as a pin and an edited image of herself on the cover of LIFE magazine from Eric Montgomery, a local World War II historian.
Mielnicki was also presented with gifts from Allen Jackson of the American Legion Kings Mountain Post No. 24, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The pinnings were followed by a drive-by parade in the parking lot of Family Ministries Retirement and Assisted Living. Members of the community decorated their cars and drove through the parking lot to wish Mielnicki a happy birthday and thank her for her service.
Boles said Mielnicki is the first resident at the facility to celebrate their 100th birthday.
That milestone, combined with the desire to recognize her for her service, is what drove the facility to hold the event.
“The fact that she is a U.S. Navy veteran is amazing,” Boles. said “She served our country in World War II, and we just really wanted to honor that.”
Mielnicki said her service with the Navy was just something she felt she needed to do.
“I did what I did because I had to,” she said. “It’s just one of those things that we all need to, when the time comes, to do them, and be glad to do them.”