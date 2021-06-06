Seeing her Bernese mountain dog compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York will fulfill a nearly lifelong ambition for Dr. Elaine Henry.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old and I watched the Westminster Dog Show for the first time,” said Henry, whose grand champion, Icelyn, is scheduled to be a part of the 145th annual dog show on June 12-13. “It was all I read and thought about as a child.”
But Henry says Westminster will be be a bittersweet experience.
She will also be thinking of her first champion Bernese, Wonder, who died in August from lymphoma.
Henry said Icelyn, who is Wonder’s grand niece, has helped her recover from her grief.
“Wonder was my once-in-a-lifetime girl and Icelyn adored her,” Henry said last week. “After her death, I thought the one thing I could do to honor her memory is getting Icelyn into Westminster.”
Becoming A Special Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are a Swiss working breed, bred to pull carts in the mountainous regions of Switzerland.
Henry said Icelyn came into her life as a “cute but awkward 8-week-old puppy” with a lot of personality. She recalls thinking at the time that Icelyn was “not super outstanding” as a show dog.
“From day one, she was insanely happy,” Henry said of Icelyn.
Henry also believes Wonder knew Icelyn was going to become a very special dog.
“I can’t explain it, but I remember a feeling came over me that her great aunt knew Icelyn’s time had come,” she said.
That time did indeed come for Icelyn, who finished her championship late last year with three majors. Icelyn earned her Grand Championship in January in Brooksville, Florida, where she twice defeated the reigning Westminster “Best Of Breed.”
Henry said she is hopeful Icelyn will do well at Westminster, but fears the current condition of her dog’s coat could negatively impact her chances of placing in the show.
“Unfortunately, Bernese shed their coats twice a year,” she said, noting that Icelyn’s fur is not exactly in championship shape. “It may affect her chances of winning a ribbon.”
Even so, Henry believes competing in the Westminster show will be valuable experience for Icelyn. Henry is also confident her dog will do well at the event with the help of her handler, Michelle Ostermiller Scott.
She said Scott grew up showing Bernese mountain dogs, and has made her name in the profession by handling back-to-back Westminster “Best of Show” winners.
“She is legendary,” Henry said. “Michelle just completes the package. She is known as a dog whisperer.”
Plans For The Future
After competing in the Westminster show, Henry said plans are to breed Icelyn with another champion.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “This will be our first litter.”
Henry said she plans to name Icelyn’s first-born daughter Faith in honor of Wonder.
“Icelyn has been a gift from God,” she said. “She has helped me get over losing Wonder.”
Henry is a psychologist who divides her time between Johnson City, where Icelyn is officially registered, and Maryville, where she taught and conducted research at Maryville College before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of Henry’s research while working on her doctorate at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville was studying how stress can impact learning a second language.
She said Wonder, who was also a certified therapy dog, played a key role in that research.
These days, Henry said she is concentrating most of her time on dog shows. Henry said that has been her real passion since childhood, when she hoped to become an accomplished show dog handler.
“My heart is with dogs,” she said.