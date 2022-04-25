A Johnson City student is the runner-up in a national oratory contest sponsored by the American Legion.
Ashley Tuell, a senior at Providence Academy, placed second in the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program’s 83rd Constitutional Speech Contest, held on Sunday at the Legion’s national headquarters in Indianapolis.
Tuell will receive $22,500 college scholarship from the American Legion.
She competed against 49 other contestants vying for the top prize after winning the honor to represent Tennessee in March. Tuell was among the final three.
Emma Noble, Birmingham, Alabama, will receive a $25,000 scholarship for placing first in the contest. Jackson Boone, Calvert City, Kentucky, will receive $20,000 for coming in third.
Local posts of the American Legion have sponsored the oratory contest since it was first created by the service organization in 1938.
The oratory contest is a nationwide effort by the American Legion to develop a deeper appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and to promote civic understanding, public speaking and leadership skills among high school students.
Tuell’s journey to Indiana began in October when she applied to participate in the event. She won the preliminary contest, hosted by Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, in Johnson City on Jan. 8 before scoring victories in subsequent contests.
Her original composition depicted the founding fathers’, notably Benjamin Franklin's, struggle to frame the U.S. Constitution in 1787. After four months of debate and compromise during the Philadelphia Convention, the U.S. Constitution was presented for adoption.
Tuell is the daughter of Mitch and Dawn Tuell of Johnson City, and she plans to attend college in the fall.