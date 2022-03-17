A Johnson City Student will compete in a national oratory contest sponsored by the American Legion.
Ashley Tuell, a senior at Providence Academy, won the grand prize in the American Legion, Department of Tennessee, oratory contest held in Nashville on March 12. The victory earned her a $2,000 scholarship and a trip to Indianapolis later this month to compete in the national competition.
The national winner gets a $25,000 college scholarship. Second place takes home $22,500 and third receives $20,000.
The oratory contest is a nationwide effort by the American Legion to develop a deeper appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and to promote civic understanding, public speaking and leadership skills among high school students.
Local posts of the American Legion have sponsored the oratory contest since it was first created by the service organization in 1938.
The contest has featured a number of contestants over its long history that have gone on to achieve some prominence, including national television commentator Lou Dobbs and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
Tuell’s journey to Indiana began in October when she applied to participate in the event. She won the preliminary contest, hosted by the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, in Johnson City on Jan. 8 before scoring victories in subsequent contests.
Her original composition depicted the founding fathers, notably Benjamin Franklin, struggle to frame The U.S. Constitution in 1787. Following four months of debate and compromise during the Philadelphia Convention, the U.S. Constitution was presented for adoption.
Tuell is the daughter of Mitch and Dawn Tuell of Johnson City and she plans to attend college in the fall.
Contributed to the Press.