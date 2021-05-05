Fresh strawberry season is almost here.
Steve Scott, one of the owners of Scott Strawberry and Tomato Farms based in Unicoi, said he hopes employees can begin picking the strawberry crop as soon as Thursday.
“They’re, right now, ready or getting there,” said Scott. “Everything looks good, so we’re just waiting on some sunshine.”
Scott said strawberries may be available for purchase at at least a few of the company's retail stands and at Scott’s Farm Market by the weekend.
“Hopefully, we’re pushing for this weekend, and again it depends on the weather,” said Scott. “We probably won’t get every single stand open by this weekend, but by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, we hope to be in Knoxville and have everything going full speed.”
Once they start picking, they usually continue until around June 15th. They go into each season with a goal of picking 4,000 gallons of strawberries. Of course that, like almost everything else on a strawberry farm, depends on the weather.
“It all, everything we do, depends on the weather,” said Scott. “Now if it rains too much of course we can’t pick, so the weather is a contributing factor to whatever we do.”
Scott said they’re also getting ready for the Town of Unicoi’s Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on May 15. The town renamed the festival after the founder of Scott farms and Scott’s father.
“It’s a good day for us,” said Scott. “We have a lot of people, and we usually have a pretty good day.”
Those looking to buy Scott’s strawberries can find them this year from this weekend until June at stands in Bristol, Elizabethton, Greenville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Colonial Heights, Morristown and Knoxville, as well as at Scott’s Farm Market in Unicoi.