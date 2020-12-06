Flanary, Barnett say city, county systems won’t insist shots
be mandatory for students
When Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary took the shingles vaccine, the first shot put him in bed for about three days.
“I was extremely ill, but I would do it again to keep from getting the shingles, which is far worse,” Flanary said.
That experience aligns with how Flanary feels about the vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): Even if it makes him feel bad for a day or two, it’s still better than spending time in a hospital’s intensive care unit.
While they acknowledge the important role it will play in combating the outbreak, school officials for the city and county seem to agree with Gov. Bill Lee that the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t need to be expressly mandated for students in grades K-12.
“I think to start off it’s going to have to be voluntary just because of concerns that people have about a vaccine that’s brand new,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said.
In a press conference on Nov. 24, Lee said he doesn’t plan to force vaccine mandates for school systems in the state, adding that vaccines are, however, an important part of controlling the pandemic.
“Vaccines are a choice, and people have the choice and will have the choice in this state as to whether or not they should take that vaccine,” Lee said. “That will be our strategy, and that is what we think will happen all across the state.”
A spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office said there are no plans to mandate a vaccine in schools, but encouraged people to consult their physician about whether it would be right for them when realistically available.
Until experts establish scientifically over time that the vaccine is safe and effective, Barnett said, the system will have to work through some people being immunized and others not.
“Any kind of mandate like that would have to come from the state,” he said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health website, vaccines for illnesses like hepatitis A, hepatitis B and measles, mumps and rubella are required for children enrolling in pre-school and kindergarten. The state does, however, allow for medical and religious exemptions.
Unless the Tennessee General Assembly delegates that power, Flanary said he isn’t sure if his system has or should have the authority to require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He also noted that the immunizations the school system does require are already mandated by state statute.
“I think I understand where the governor is coming from,” Flanary said. “This is new, and some people don’t like vaccinations. I for one plan to be first in line if I’m allowed to.”
Flanary said he’s been told an online portal will be available for people to register to receive the vaccine, and currently, only the system’s school nurses are able to sign up, which Flanary said makes sense given that they’re more directly involved in combating the illness.
Although he ultimately stated that it should be voluntary, Flanary said if the General Assembly enacted legislation requiring Tennessee school children to have a COVID-19 vaccination, he’d support it.
“This has gone on long enough,” Flanary said. “This disease is serious. People are dying from it. I would have no problem with making it mandatory.”
But, he doesn’t want that authority handed down to a local level — that should be a state decision, Flanary said.
“Every other vaccination is that way,” he stated.
Noting that parents should have a say in the kinds of vaccines their children receive, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said many immunizations have become an important part of maintaining routine health, but the COVID-19 vaccine is brand new.
“This whole COVID situation is less than 12 months old,” Grandy said. “I don’t really think it’s possible to insist that people, whether it’s school-aged children or whether it’s anyone else, even first-line health workers, get it if they don’t want to.”
While the data coming out on the COVID-19 vaccines is very encouraging, Grandy said it hasn’t been vetted as thoroughly as immunizations that have been used for decades, such as measles or polio. Children are also much less likely than other age groups to experience severe symptoms from COVID-19.
According to a draft of the state’s vaccination plan, children and young adults are listed in phase three (of four) for vaccination priority, though school staff such as K-12 teachers are in phase two. Student health providers, however, are among the state’s highest vaccination priorities.
And while a vaccine won’t become readily available until 2021, the state is prepared to receive its first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer in the coming weeks, followed by a shipment of Moderna’s vaccine.
Officials said Tennessee will receive approximately 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be distributed to hospitals across the state and given to front-line healthcare workers. The state will also receive about 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine shortly after, with a majority of those being distributed to county health departments.
East Tennessee State University’s Infectious Disease Division Chief Dr. Jonathan Moorman said even if children aren’t vaccinated right away, having school staff alone being vaccinated could be a good way to keep schools open for in-person learning.
“It allows them, a crucial part of our society, to function, so that the kids that are healthy — and may be completely asymptomatic even if they are infected — at least can go to school and have somebody physically there who is not going to be at risk,” Moorman said, describing teachers as frontline workers.
Asked for comment, ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said the university is closely monitoring info about the future availability and distribution of the vaccine. At this time, he said there are no requirements in place at ETSU specific to the start of the spring semester.
“I’m a strong believer in vaccination, and the more people who are vaccinated the better,” Moorman said. “But, we also have to balance that with people’s personal beliefs, and Tennessee has always been a state like that.”