A regional restaurant chain will pay $188,728 in back wages to 65 employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor reported minimum wage and recordkeeping violations.
According to a Monday announcement by the federal agency, Cypriana Inc., operating as Mad Greek International Cafe, illegally retained percentages of servers’ tips at its Johnson City and Kingsport restaurants to pay business expenses and hourly wages of hosts and bussers.
The Department of Labor also found that Cypriana failed to keep records of the dates of birth of four minor employees in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Federal law allows employers to take credit for tips employees receive and count them toward employers’ obligations to pay those workers the federal minimum wage. The law also allows tip pooling among employees who customarily would get tips, like host staff and bussers.
Because of the violations named by the department, Cypriana lost its ability to count tips as credit toward servers’ wages and was ordered to pay those employees at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for regular wages.
In a post Tuesday on Mad Greek’s Facebook page, a representative said the violation cited by the Department of Labor was made because the restaurants paid hosts and bussers more than the minimum wage, disqualifying them from receiving money from a tip pool.
The post said no employees ever made less than minimum wage and denied the Labor Department’s claim that tips were illegally used for business expenses.