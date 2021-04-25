Operating a restaurant during a global pandemic is hard. Opening up a restaurant during a global pandemic is even harder.
But that didn’t stop the staff at Holy Taco Cantina North, 920 N. State of Franklin Road, from opening up and spearheading what they called the best curbside service in town.
“We created the best curbside service in town and set the standard for COVID protocol in Johnson City,” said Niki Giles, one of the owners of Holy Taco Cantina North.
It opened roughly a week after the country began to take serious pandemic precautions. After watching the pandemic unfold for a month, the restaurant decided to open up for curbside service. Giles said while it was difficult to keep up with the rapidly changing protocols in the beginning, Holy Taco Cantina North made sure to implement and follow each one. By doing so, Giles said they helped spearhead good COVID-19 practices for other restaurants that helped them take care of the community while also keeping their businesses afloat.
“The protocols changed daily from whatever the CDC recommended,” she said. “We went strictly by CDC guidelines and whatever they recommended to do. Whatever updates they gave, we implemented those immediately.”
Those careful practices paid off as Holy Taco Cantina North recently celebrated their one year opening anniversary with a mask-clad, sanitized and socially distanced parking lot party, where they hosted three local bands and sold beer, margaritas and tacos in the parking lot. Giles said the restaurant plans to continue hosting live music each Saturday on their patio from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and are also planning another parking lot party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
“I think everybody that has been working is looking for some sort of outlet where they can let their hair down for a second and dance and hear some live music,” said Giles. “There’s nothing better than music and food, in my opinion. I think those are the two greatest things that bring people together.”
Holy Taco Cantina North is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.