A contingent of Republicans — including members of the local legislative delegation, candidates for state and national office, and party leaders — visited Jonesborough on Wednesday to reinforce their campaign message ahead of Election Day.
“Every day in Washington, D.C., that we go about, they talk about how great the state of Tennessee is run,” retiring U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe told a crowd of a few dozen people in front of the Washington County Courthouse.
The event in Washington County was one stop in a multi-day Republican bus tour visiting 35 Tennessee counties. In making their pitch to voters, speakers pointed to accomplishments by President Donald Trump’s administration, citing efforts to strengthen the nation’s military, grow the economy, support veterans, appoint conservative judges and shore up the southern border.
They also decried the notion of Democrats “defunding the police” — “that is the dumbest thing I’ve heard anybody ever say,” Roe said — and urged voters to support local Republican candidates for the state General Assembly and Roe’s soon-to-be-open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said the nation is in the middle of a war between America and socialism.
“(U.S. House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and her literal mob have taken over the House,” Crowe said. “The president has had to get everything done on his own. Think about what he’s done. Our country now has respect in the world.”
Tim Hicks, a local builder who defeated incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss in the District 6 Republican primary in August, is facing off against Democrat Brad Batt, a local small business owner, in the general election on Nov. 3.
“Yes, I have an opponent,” Hicks said. “Bless his heart.”
Hicks said he’s encouraged by the enthusiasm he’s seen during early voting and noted that he and Rebecca Alexander, who defeated incumbent state Rep. Matthew Hill in the District 7 race, are solely focused on serving the interests of their constituents. Alexander is running unopposed.
Diana Harshbarger defeated a crowded field of Republicans in August to clinch her party’s nomination for Roe’s seat and told attendees that she felt the need to run this year to ensure a positive future for her son and grandsons. She reiterated that this could be the most important election of voters’ lifetimes.
“If you know anybody, encourage them to get out and vote,” she said. “Because I’ll tell you what’s at stake: It’s our faith, our families and our freedoms, and it’s the future of our country.”
In a statement, Harshbarger’s Democratic opponent Blair Walsingham said any candidate who leads with fear instead of policy only fosters division.
“Knee-jerk reactions lead to bad policy,” she said. “My team is made up of Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians. My team is America. I am laser-focused on solving problems by reducing bureaucracy, getting the government out of the way of small businesses, and expanding emerging industries.”
Although masks were present, many attendees opted not to wear face coverings at the event on Wednesday, which was held outside, and social distancing wasn’t actively enforced.
“We’re outside, which is a difference, so I think that’s important” state House Speaker Cameron Sexton said. “We believe that people can be accountable and feel as safe as they want to. If they want to wear masks — some people are wearing masks, some are not, so that’s their personal choice.”
Noting that COVID-19 is very contagious, Sexton said officials know cases are going to rise in Tennessee, but since March, he said the medical community has managed to catch up with the outbreak. He said the state’s death rate has stayed “phenomenally” low throughout the pandemic, and the survival rate is very high for people below the age of 60.
“As you look at this, you can’t just base everything based on the number of cases,” he said. “Because that’s not the total picture — you look at hospitalizations, you look at the death rate.”
Ballad Health reported a record number of hospitalizations, 135, in its coverage area on Wednesday, and the health system announced that it would be deferring certain elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Batt said Wednesday that Republicans, from Gov. Bill Lee to Hicks, aren’t dealing appropriately with COVID-19, pointing to “unnecessary” gatherings organized by the GOP and the recent spike in new cases.
“I don’t think the GOP wants to have a serious conversation about complex issues,” he said. “They try to invoke fear and scare people and that we want to do away with police.”
Rather than riots, Batt said the area is grappling with economic uncertainty and a lax response to the novel coronavirus by the GOP-led legislature.
“COVID is front and center,” he said. “It’s all we should be talking about right now, and they want to talk about these fear tactics, and I just think it’s them avoiding their responsibility.”