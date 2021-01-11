Martin Luther King Jr. Day event will help food bank provide to those with needs
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many local organizations to postpone the service activities they would normally host on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Instead, local leaders are pouring their efforts into another event: A virtual food drive.
“Because of current situations, we’re not able to do the activities that we would normally do,” Adam Dickson, a Jonesborough alderman and one of the members of the organizing committee for the event, told Johnson City commissioners. “But we did feel like this would be an opportunity to not only recognize the legacy of Dr. King but again address a serious situation we have locally.”
Tracey Edwards, the community relations manager at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said the organization has been collecting money for the Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Food Drive since Dec. 28 and will continue doing so through Jan. 31.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 18, she said the food bank will hold an event, which will likely occur virtually, to announce the amount of money they’ve raised at that time. The event will also recognize King’s legacy and will include mayors from throughout the region.
The food bank is using the money it collects during the fundraiser to buy food for families in the area.
In fiscal year 2019, Edwards said, Second Harvest distributed about 10.1 million pounds of food to families across the eight-county region. From March through December this year, the organization handed out more than 14 million pounds of food.
“We’re seeing an increase like we’ve never seen before,” she said.
People can donate money to the food drive online at netfoodbank.org.
According to an official proclamation from Johnson City recognizing the event, almost 15% of people in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee struggle with hunger, and one in four children don’t know where their next meal will come from.
Additionally, more than 66,000 people in Northeast Tennessee rely on food provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank annually.
Dickson said 2020 was tumultuous on multiple levels, pointing to the pandemic, economic uncertainty and racial strife.
There are people in the region who are struggling because of the outbreak, Dickson said, particularly essential workers or people who are underemployed.
“They right now are in a really tight situation,” Dickson said. “Food assistance is a very real and legitimate need for a lot of families here in Northeast Tennessee.”
King was an advocate for the poor who wanted to see a society that would uplift the underserved, Dickson said.
“It seemed to be fitting to have an activity ... to address both of these really important topics,” he said: King’s legacy and food insecurity.