The First Tennessee Development District Foundation, which serves Northeast Tennessee, received a $541,700 grant on Wednesday from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, which will fund three mobile vaccination vans to help get vaccine into the region's more rural areas.
“We are extremely pleased in the support of shown by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee to save lives by making vaccinations in our region more accessible,” Lottie Ryans, Director of Workforce Development for the FTDD, said in a release. “The effort to apply for the grant has been underway since vaccinations first became available to the public and will help us serve remote and potentially underserved communities.”
The grant was awarded to the FTDD based on its emphasis on a public service campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated and its plan to mobilize healthcare workers to vaccinate people in areas where a mass vaccination site isn't possible in all eight of the region's counties. The mobile vaccination vans, as well as the public service campaign, will begin in late March or early April.
“The research that provided us with valuable information in applying for the grant clearly pointed to younger people who might procrastinate on getting vaccinated and those who remain undecided,” said Miles Burdine, President and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “For anyone who is still considering whether to be vaccinated, I hope that they will remember that being free from worry about the coronavirus is not just about themselves, but their loved ones and friends. It’s time that we put the pandemic behind us and get back to living. This grant will help us get there. "
“We will distribute information on when and where someone can visit one of the mobile vaccination locations through various means to make the information easy to access. The campaign will likewise provide information on the vaccines, the three current approved vaccines and their benefit in eliminating the pandemic that has taken more than 1,000 lives here in our region in the past year,” Ryans said.
The grant and the effort to support the region through the campaign began as part of the Region A.H.E.A.D. alliance of local businesses to lessen the impact of the global pandemic in the area. The BCBSTF grant for Northeast Tennessee was the fourth granted to organizations across the state. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3ckgv5d. You can learn more about FTDD at www.ftdd.org.