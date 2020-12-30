Local lawmakers and educators said Wednesday they applaud Gov. Bill Lee’s call for a special session of the state General Assembly to address pandemic-related school issues in the new year.
“It is a welcomed move,” Bill Flanary, the director of Washington County Schools, said of Lee’s plans for legislators to convene on Jan. 19 to address a possible “learning loss” that officials have blamed on shifting classroom schedules as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Flanary said the General Assembly and educators “must come together” on policy regarding student test scores, teacher evaluations and other issues related to online learning and virtual classrooms.
He said state lawmakers should consider a “hold harmless” policy for student test scores, and “find another way to evaluate teachers without using test scores.”
Flanary said his system administered a round of state-required tests to students earlier this month that were developed on the premise that students would actually be in the classrooms. Washington County Schools have been on either a hybrid or totally virtual classroom schedule for most of this academic year.
“There’s no legitimate way to hold school systems accountable based on those test scores,” he said.
The schools director noted the state needs to set a “hold harmless” provision for school systems when it comes to meeting daily attendance requirements under the Basic Education Program’s funding formula.
Flanary also said the state requires 95% of eligible high school students to take the mandated tests. Washington County recorded a 75% student participation in this month’s round of tests.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said he agrees with Flanary, particularly when it comes to testing.
“Many students will not be able to test at school and meeting the current 95% must-test requirement will be difficult, if not impossible,” he said. “We are hopeful the state Legislature will amend current law so students, teachers and schools will not be negatively impacted by test results from this school year.”
Barnett said he wants to learn more about how education funding embedded in the recent Federal Stimulus Package will be dispersed to school systems.
He said systems such as his could look into using some of that money to help fund teacher recruitment, instructional support programs and extensive summer programs designed to make up for learning loss.
“Participating students would be able to benefit from an additional two months of school and busing and other support services would be available as needed,” he said. “Other strategies to gain additional instructional time would focus on a high quality, academically focused after-school program.”
State education officials say preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd-grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math. The governor’s office said this loss only exacerbates issues that existed prior to the pandemic.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Lee said in a news release on Tuesday.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said the governor’s call for a special session “makes good sense.” He said the session will allow lawmakers to “focus 100%” on school issues related to the pandemic.
The Sullivan County lawmaker, who serves as a member of the state Senate Education Committee, said calls to hold teachers harmless for student test scores that might be negatively impacted by a learning loss resulting from virtual classrooms “are certainly understandable.”
At the same time, Lundberg said he and his colleagues must find a way to assess how well students are doing academically across the state.
State Rep.-elect Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said she “was thrilled to have an in-depth conversation” on schools. She said the special session demonstrates the governor’s commitment to improving education in Tennessee.
“We don’t want to leave any students and teachers behind as a result of virtual learning,” she said.
While testing, learning loss and school funding remain concerns, Flanary and Barnett were able to breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday after the Tennessee Department of Health announced that educators would be among those prioritized for vaccines.
“We also expect school system employees to have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks,” Barnett said.
Barnett said the health department’s announcement marked “a positive step for school systems as we work to provide safe and effective in-person and remote instruction for our students.”