Washington County commissioners will consider revisions Monday to an interlocal agreement with Johnson City for the redevelopment of the Ashe Street Courthouse.
Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted Tuesday to amend a version of an agreement that the commission approved last month to include language noting the city’s interest in “assuming all responsibility and maintenance of the property after the construction/renovations are completed, subject to the property being transferred or leased to the city.”
The agreement stipulates that the details of that conveyance is to be worked out by the end of March. The deal will also be subject to final approval by both the county and city legislative bodies.
Work to stabilize and redevelop the historic Ashe Street Courthouse at 401 Ashe St. was put on hold by Johnson City officials earlier this month as the city and county work to finalize details of the interlocal agreement.
The restoration project is being funded by a $5 million appropriation included in the state budget by Gov. Bill Lee.
Unless county officials find a new public use for the former courthouse, its ownership reverts back to the federal government.
County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who serves as the county’s liaison on the Ashe Street project, said the amended agreement will serve as a “placeholder” while the two sides hammer out final plan for how the property will be transferred to the city.
“Our fellow commissioners will want us to be expeditious on a plan for conveyance,” she said. “We should take a month or two to meet with all our stakeholders. This is a once in a lifetime project and a building of historical significance.”
Jones said she would like to see a “dynamic interaction” on the courthouse restoration project that includes city and county officials, as well as residents who live near the Ashe Street Courthouse.
City Manager Pete Peterson told county officials the city is looking for either an “outright transfer or a 99-year lease of the property.”
In an email sent to county commissioners earlier this month, Peterson said the city will agree to reimburse Washington County for the cost of replacing the roof of the courthouse in February. He said the interlocal agreement should stipulate that the building will also meet the economic development uses the city has presented to the governor.
That includes serving as a center for small business development and entrepreneurship and a site for East Tennessee State University’s rural health and research foundation.
“There is plenty of room in the building to satisfy the expectations of the governor and still have space for public offices,” Peterson told county officials Tuesday.
Peterson said city commissioners are expected to consider the revised version of the interlocal agreement when they meet on Dec. 2.