ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host Edgar Award winning novelist Mindy McGinnis on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
McGinnis is a young adult author. She will be speaking about her work and experience as a writer. Her work includes Heroine, The Initial Insult, and The Last Laugh.
McGinnis writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery and fantasy. While her settings may change, her webpage says her books can be counted on “to deliver grit, truth, and an unflinching look at humanity and the world around us.”
McGinnis grew up in Ohio and graduated from Otterbein University.