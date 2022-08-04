Carter County Election

Retired barber and former Carter County Commissioner Lawrence Hodge did not have a long wait to vote in the Hunter Precinct on Thursday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.

In unofficial results, Republican nominee Woodby received 4,136 votes, which was 61.8% of the total against two independent opponents. Leon Humphrey finished second with 1,585 votes and 23.68%. Devon Buck was third with 941 votes and 14.06%.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

