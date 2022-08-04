ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
In unofficial results, Republican nominee Woodby received 4,136 votes, which was 61.8% of the total against two independent opponents. Leon Humphrey finished second with 1,585 votes and 23.68%. Devon Buck was third with 941 votes and 14.06%.
In the sheriff’s race, Fraley received 4,423 votes for 65.79%, while independent Rocky Croy received 2,262 votes for 33.65%.
“I feel great,” Fraley said after the results were determined around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. “I want to thank all of those who worked so hard for me.” Fraley said Croy had already called him and congratulated him. “I told him he was still my friend and that I loved him,” Fraley said. Fraley said he was preparing to take the office and has already worked on a solution to the shortage in school resource officers for the schools. He said he has spoken with several retired officers who would be willing to temporarily fill the vacancies until they can be permanently filled.
It was a great night for the Republican Party, as all the party’s nominees were elected. Only a couple of independents broke through in uncontested races.
In the Carter County Commission races, Nick Holder (703 votes), Robert Acuff (582) and Willie Campbell (516) were elected from the 1st District. Julie Guinn (574), Nancy Brown (536), and Avery “Pops” Winn (350) were elected from the 2nd District. Steve Burrough (498), Angie Odom (478) and Brad Johnson (426) were elected from the 3rd District. Jerry L. Proffitt (627), Danny Deal (604), and Gary Kemp (540) were elected from the 4th District. Ginger Holdren (343), Lisa Childress (330), and Layla Ward (294) were elected from the 5th District. Donnie Cable (710), Pattie Duffield (540), and Todd Smith (526) were elected from the 6th District. Aaron Frazier (497), Daniel McInturff (492), and Jason Ransack (469) were elected from the 7th District. Kelly E. Collins (353), Thomas Proffitt (327) and Cody McQueen (315) were elected from the 8th District.
The four Republican nominees to the School Board were unopposed and were elected: Garry Oaks, Jeremiah Tolley, Tony Garland and Terry Hubbard.
In the constable races, Chad Odom and Gary Perry were elected from the 1st District; Chris Grindstaff was elected from the 2nd District; Scott Whaley and Jerry Miller were elected from the 3rd District; Harvey Shaffer and Jason Jones were elected from the 4th District; Mark Carrier and Larry Presnell were elected from the 5th District; John Henson and Bobby Trivette were elected from the 6th District; Dustin Baker and Ken Potter from the 7th District; and Bob Carroll from the 8th District.
