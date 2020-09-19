A woman fell from the fifth story of a downtown Johnson City building early Saturday morning, police said in a news release.
About 2:30 a.m., police were called to the former Hamilton Bank building at 200 E. Main St. Police said the woman was taken to local hospital but did not state her condition. The building is now an office and residential complex.
Investigators interviewed several witnesses and were continuing to investigate. They asked anyone with information about the woman's fall to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 or text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411). You may also send a tip by visiting www.citizenobserver.com and the Johnson City Police Department's website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.