A Middle Tennessee woman injured Wednesday in an Interstate 26 motorcycle crash in Boones Creek later died, Johnson City police said Thursday.
The woman was identified as Cynthia Crim, 52, Smyrna.
Police said a 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide was traveling east on I-26 near mile marker 18 in Boones Creek when the driver lost control and struck the cable barrier in the center median. Police were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Both the driver and a female passenger were taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The diver was identified as Terrence Crim, 34, also of Smyrna. He was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.
The Johnson City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Team was continuing to investigate.