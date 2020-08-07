Although only topping roughly a quarter of registered voters, Thursday’s primary election drew greater turnout in Washington County than the August elections in 2018 and 2016.
22,847 people voted in Washington County’s August primary this year, which represents about 28.15% of the county’s 81,175 registered voters.
Of that number, 3,232 voted with paper absentee ballots, 11,142 during early voting and 8,473 on election day.
Washington County Election Administrator Maybell Stewart said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) played a role in the increase this year in absentee votes.
“I think more people would have voted in person if it had not been for that,” Stewart said.
In August 2018, 8,612 Washington County residents voted during the early voting period or cast absentee ballots. Voters cast 10,507 ballots on election day that year, resulting in a total turnout of 19,119 voters or 25.5% of the registered electorate.
During the 2016 August election, 7,196 Washington Countians voted: 3,356 during early voting or using an absentee ballot and 3,840 on election day. That year, 11.6% of registered voters cast a ballot during the August primary.
Unlike 2020, which saw high profile runoffs for open seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, and 2018, which featured a race for the governorship, the 2016 August primary was relatively low on stakes.
In 2016, incumbent state House Reps. Micah Van Huss and Matthew Hill ran unopposed in their primaries for their District 6 and 7 seats, and U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe handily defeated a challenge from Republican Clint Tribble.
In 2014, 17,928 voters cast ballots during the August election: 8,193 during early voting or using an absentee ballot and 9,735 on election day.
The percentage of registered voters who cast ballots in 2014’s August election wasn’t readily available on Friday.
Thursday’s primary election had several prominent showdowns on the ballot, including a runoff between Republican Senate candidates Bill Hagerty, the former ambassador to Japan and President Donald Trump’s pick for the role, and Manny Sethi, a Nashville trauma surgeon.
Hagerty managed to hold off Sethi, capturing 51% of the vote.
In the 1st Districe race for the U.S. House of Representatives, 16 Republican candidates squared off to replace retiring U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe.
Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger came out on top with 19% of the vote.
Washington County’s two incumbent state House representatives, Republicans Van Huss and Hill, were unseated by strong primary challengers for their District 6 and District 7 seats: Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander, respectively.
Hicks will now face Democrat Brad Batt in the November general election, and Alexander will run unopposed.