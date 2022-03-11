The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for much of Saturday.
The NWS office in Morristown has included the cities of Johnson City, Elizabethton, Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville and Abingdon, Virginia, in the advisory area.
• WHAT: Periods of moderate to heavy Snow expected. Total snow accumulations are projected between of 1 to 3 inches, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
• WHERE: Much of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. That includes Sullivan, northwest Greene, Washington and northwest Carter counties.
• WHEN: From 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• IMPACTS: Snow and ice covered roadways are possible, mainly across the secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The snow combined with the blustery winds will greatly reduce visibilities at times.
• PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling. You can obtain the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from by dialing 511.