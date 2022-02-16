The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a wind advisory for our region from 9 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.
The weather service said to expect south winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. Isolated gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible, according to the NWS.
The advisory area covers portions of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said in its advisory. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
The weather service said motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and that people should secure outdoor objects.