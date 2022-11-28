Bonnie Kate Theater

Wild Blue Yonder

 Contributed

ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”

The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.

