ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night, the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group that categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”
The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums.
The band was formed in 2000, when musician/songwriters Melissa Wade and Philip Coward joined forces to share their love of acoustic tunes. Fiddler Cindy Wallace joined the group in 2003, and the band flourished in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, releasing three CDs that showcased a variety of bluegrass, gospel, Am2ericana, and original songs.
Phil, Melissa and Cindy each come from families who played and sang songs passed down from their Scots-Irish ancestors. With fellow band members Karen and Michael Leffel and Barry Johnson, from East Tennessee and Kentucky, Wild Blue Yonder holds a deep respect for the traditions of Appalachia. That respect and a love of history inspire the group to share the music that traveled from Celtic regions afar to the Smoky Mountains.
Wild Blue Yonder will perform Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bonnie Kate. Tickets are $10 and are available online at eventbrite.com.