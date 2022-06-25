There is a new boutique in Erwin offering a little bit of western, a little bit of rock and roll and a whole lot of something new downtown.
Whiskey River Dry Goods Company, located at 107 N. Main St., has been in town for about four weeks, and owner Michelle Peitzmann said she and her store have been well received.
“Everybody’s been really, really friendly,” Peitzman said. “The people are very kind and everybody has been very nice. (We’re) glad to be here.”
Whiskey River Dry Goods Company sells a variety of women’s clothing, men’s shirts and socks, jewelry, self-care products and more. Peitzmann describes the store’s style as a little bit western, a little bit bohemian and a little bit rock and roll.
“It’s a little bit western, it’s a little boho, it’s a little rodeo, it’s a little rock and roll,” Peitzmann said. “I just have an eclectic mix. I’ve got fun snarky T-shirts and I do bath bombs and toiletries. I’ve always dressed differently and I don’t ever want to look like anybody else, and that’s where that kind of eclecticness comes from.”
Peitzmann said her years of experience as a small business owner and her love of fashion inspired her to start Whiskey River Dry Goods Company. Though the business has only been in Erwin for a short time, Peitzmann is getting ready to celebrate Whiskey River’s sixth year in operation on July 15-16.
“I’ve had so many women say to me over the years, ‘Oh, I can’t wear that,’” Peitzmann said. “Yes you can. You have to get out of your own way and you have to try something new. And I always say when you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you look good.”
For more information about the store or to shop online, visit their website at www.whiskeyriverdrygoodscompany.net or follow the store on Instagram and Facebook.