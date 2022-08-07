I think I want to be called “The Colonel.”
The idea came to me a few months ago when reading reviews for the “Elvis” movie. That film stars Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis Presley’s longtime and colorful business manager, Col. Tom Parker.
For the record, the real Tom Parker was not an actual colonel. He wasn’t even an American citizen.
In fact, Tom Parker wasn’t his given name. It was a name the Dutch-born musical entrepreneur used when he joined the U.S. Army.
As far as the rank of colonel, it was an honorary title bestowed on him by Louisiana Gov. Jimmie Davis after Parker helped him win an election. In addition to being a politician, Davis is probably best remembered as a songwriter who penned the American classic: “You are my Sunshine.”
Col. Tom is one of many honorary colonels that dot American history. The best known is undoubtedly Col. Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame. The restauranteur had the title bestowed on him by the governor of Kentucky. It is one of the highest civilian honors given by the commonwealth and carries no real military weight.
Nonetheless, Col. Sanders liked the way it sounded and he used the title to promote his chicken franchise.
The honorific title of colonel is used by at least 11 other states to recognize its citizens. Tennessee is one of them.
It’s among the certificates that are awarded to the public by the governor of Tennessee. According to a state website, Colonel Aide de Camp is awarded to “a Tennessee citizen for outstanding achievement.”
The designation “will only be awarded at the request of a member of the Tennessee General Assembly.”
In March 1961, the entire state General Assembly was present when Gov. Buford Ellington presented Elvis Presley with a certificate naming him a Tennessee Colonel Aide de Camp. Elvis never used the title, which was bestowed on him at a ceremony that included the governor’s young Elvis-adoring daughter, Ann Ellington.
I suspect Col. Tom did not want Elvis using his title. The truth is Elvis probably didn’t think much of the rank because he was already celebrated as the King of Rock and Roll.
For years I was a hesitant to admit it, but I am also a Tennessee colonel. I was mortified when I received a proclamation informing me of such in 1990.
I didn’t know what the designation meant and I certainly didn’t ask for it. My first thought was: “Does this mean I will have to serve weekends in the Tennessee National Guard?”
I was the Nashville correspondent for the Press at the time covering the General Assembly. State Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, was gearing up to run for the Tennessee Senate later that year and asked Gov. Ned McWherter, a Democrat, to make a certain Upper East Tennessee reporter a Colonel Aide de Camp.
I told Good I could not accept the designation because it infringed on my ethics as a journalist. He informed me it was a done deal and I should take it as a sign of his and the governor’s confidence in my skills as a newsman.
I spoke of my trepidation regarding the title to some of my colleagues on Capitol Hill. They simply laughed at my dilemma and told me I was making far too much of it.
I later took the certificate home and stored it in a closet. I wouldn’t think of my colonelship again until many years later when I received a letter from an organization representing Tennessee colonels.
As I recall, they were asking me to join their association for a small membership fee. I declined.
However, I will admit to finally framing my colonel’s proclamation and hanging it in my basement.
Reading recently about Col. Tom and how he came to obtain his rank got me thinking about my own title. My greatest fear in incorporating colonel as part of my name is that it will give some folks the impression that they can take liberties when addressing me.
I don’t want to be called Col. Bob. That’s where I draw the line.