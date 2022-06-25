The Supreme Court Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the nation’s nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.
The power to regulate abortion has now been returned to individual states.
Thirteen states, including Tennessee, already have laws in place that ban abortion in the event Roe was overturned. Roughly another half-dozen states have near-total bans or outlaw abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
Tennessee has a trigger law, the Human Life Protection Act, in place that will come into effect on the 30th day after the Supreme Court’s ruling.
- What is Tennessee’s trigger law?
This statute outlaws all forms of abortion except in the instance that the operation is necessary in order to prevent a serious risk of irreversible impairment to, or the death of, the pregnant individual.
- There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
- Abortions will not be allowed based on “a claim or a diagnosis that the pregnant person will engage in conduct that would result in their death or substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function or for any reason relating to their mental health.”
- Who is prosecuted?
- The law would only allow for prosecution of those who performed or attempted to perform an abortion, not the individual who recieved the abortion. Those who performed or attempted to perform an abortion will be charged with a Class C felony.
- Medical treatment provided to the pregnant individual by a licensed physician that results in unintentional injury or accidental death of the unborn child is not a violation of this law.
While these are the legal changes Tennesseans can expect to see in 30 days, abortion is still legal in Tennessee until the Human Life Protections Act is implemented. However, the state already has several restrictions already in place.
In Tennessee, the following restrictions on abortion were in effect as of June 17, 2022, according to the Guttmacher Institute:
- A patient must receive state-directed counseling that includes information designed to discourage the patient from having an abortion, and then wait 48 hours before the procedure is provided. Counseling must be provided in person and must take place at any medical facility before the waiting period begins, thereby necessitating two trips to the facility.
- Health plans offered in the state’s health exchange under the Affordable Care Act may not provide coverage of abortion.
- The use of telemedicine to administer medication for abortion is prohibited.
- The parent of a minor must consent before an abortion is provided.
- Public funding is available for abortion only in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest.
- A patient must undergo an ultrasound before obtaining an abortion; the provider must show and describe the image to the patient.
- An abortion may be performed at or after viability only in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised health.
- The state prohibits abortions performed for the purpose of race or sex selection, or in response to genetic anomaly.
To learn more about Tennessee’s Human Life Protections act, visit https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/default.aspx?BillNumber=HB1029&GA=111. To contact your local representatives, visit https://www.capitol.tn.gov/legislators/.