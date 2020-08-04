Halfway through 2020, the Tri-Cities area has seen more rainfall than ever since the National Weather Service began keeping records more than 70 years ago, but a forecaster said it’s likely to become drier as fall approaches.
“Through the end of July the Tri-Cities has had 40.8 inches of precipitation,” Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, said. “That is the wettest year to date through July for the Tri-Cities since 1937.”
He said the wettest year on record was 2003 when the area had 65.4 inches of rain. Additionally, last year’s rainfall hit 55.97 inches, which was the third-wettest year on record.
But as far as what the future holds, Buckles said the averages from August to December total out at 15.03, which would come close to 2019 but not eclipse it
“It depends on the fall and how much rain we get,” Buckles said. “On average, the driest months are the fall.”
Average rainfall during the late summer and fall months:
• August — 3.47 inches.
• September — 2.99 inches.
• October — 2.1 inches.
• November — 3.1 inches.
• December — 3.37 inches.
Six months into 2019, Johnson City had received 33.19 inches of rain, which is 12.85 inches above average for this time of year.
Buckles said while the Tri-Cities has seen an abundance of rain, other parts of the state have not.
“There’s actually an area of moderate drought in West Tennessee,” he said. “For the Tri-Cities there’s been more showers and thunderstorms, In July the Tri-Cities had 6.62 inches of rain, which was a little bit above normal of 4.69 inches.
“When you look at Knoxville, they only had 2.58 inches of precipitation and the average was 5.08 inches. In Chattanooga, 2.43 inches fell in July while the average was 4.91 inches.
Darrell Guinn, Tennessee Valley Authority river operations support manager, said the wet spring was 150% above normal for the Tennessee Valley.
“Upper East Tennessee is much in line with that, but it’s 158% above normal,” Guinn said. He said pool levels in reservoirs in East Tennessee were at their normal summer pool levels by Memorial Day, and the agency has been able to maintain that.
“When we get above pool level in the summer we pass that on downstream,” Guinn said. “We need to make sure our rivers stay flowing and have good water quality
“This time of year when it gets dry downstream, we look at facilities that (have a need) for that cool water going through the system. The big point is, in the winter time when we have significant rainfall, we have to move that water through the system. That means pushing the water out of the reservoirs into the Tennessee River system.”
Guinn said it’s important for people to know the entire Tennessee River system is integrated and every reservoir is maximized for optimal performance.
Regardless of the record amount of rainfall during the first six months of the year, Buckles said it’s not an indication the last part of the year will see the same pattern.