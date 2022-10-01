The first phase of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project is expected to be completed by mid-summer, but the underground work of installing utilities and stormwater improvements will likely be completed by mid-winter, according to Wallace McCulloch, the city engineer managing the $30-plus million project.

McCulloch said the first phase of the project — which encompasses the areas between Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street — is expected to be completed by the middle of next summer. Phase two, which encompasses the areas west of Watauga Avenue, is expected to begin next spring. Sevier Street is almost completed, McCulloch said, and crews are likely to begin installing curbs and gutters and paving the road in “a couple of weeks.”

