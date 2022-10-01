The first phase of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project is expected to be completed by mid-summer, but the underground work of installing utilities and stormwater improvements will likely be completed by mid-winter, according to Wallace McCulloch, the city engineer managing the $30-plus million project.
McCulloch said the first phase of the project — which encompasses the areas between Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street — is expected to be completed by the middle of next summer. Phase two, which encompasses the areas west of Watauga Avenue, is expected to begin next spring. Sevier Street is almost completed, McCulloch said, and crews are likely to begin installing curbs and gutters and paving the road in “a couple of weeks.”
“Once we start paving, I think people will start to see progress, or at least some hope of progress because they’ll see something above ground that’s permanent, and all they see right now is torn up street,” McCulloch said.
While the majority of the stormwater improvements associated with phase one have been completed, leaving mostly electrical and communications work left, the remaining stormwater project is likely to be one of the most disruptive to motorists on West State of Franklin Road. That project will include tunneling under the roadway to connect stormwater drains in West Walnut Street to those in Founders Park.
McCulloch said they’re still waiting on flagging permits from the railroad company to begin work.McCulloch said that project will require West State of Franklin be reduced to two lanes, one in either direction, while work is completed.
“The traffic flow should still move through there, but it will be reduced to just one direction in either way,” he said.
By mid-winter, McCulloch said, the majority of the underground work related to phase one will be completed, allowing crews to begin paving and installing curbs and gutters, a process that he hopes will be finished by mid-summer. The first phase represents about 60% of the project’s overall scope.
While the overall project hasn’t run into any significant delays, it has had some, due mainly to supply chain issues and the slow moving work of identifying exactly where old utilities are buried. McCulloch said they’ve had to work around existing utilities quite often, similar to how unknown issues tend to arise when renovating an old building.
“The contractor has been really good to work with,” McCulloch said. “They’re very proactive and trying to make sure when there are conflicts we get together and resolve it quickly, so we’ve kept things moving along pretty well.”
McCulloch said they’re hoping the project will be completed by summer 2024.
“I know we’re in a frustrating period right now with the roads all torn up, but I think hopefully when we start paving on Sevier (people) will start to get some hope of this thing coming to an end,” McCulloch said. “I think everybody’s going to be happy with the end result. It’s just kind of painful getting there.”
