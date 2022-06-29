The intersection of West State of Franklin Road at Sevier Street and South Commerce Street will be closed Thursday morning while crews replace a traffic signal damaged in a car accident.
According to a press release from the city, the closure is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Sevier Street will be closed from State of Franklin to Ashe Street, and South Commerce will be closed from from State of Franklin to the Founders Park parking lot. West State of Franklin will remain open, but the traffic signal will not be operational. Detours will be in place and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.