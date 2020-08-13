An early morning fire at a West Market Street ammunition store resulted in explosions and forced police to shut down the highway for several hours Wednesday morning.
The road reopened around 9:45 a.m., having been closed since about 2:30 a.m.
In a news release, city police said they were called to assist the Fire Department with traffic control due to a structure fire at 3602 W. Market St,, near the intersection with Indian Ridge Road. Police later said the fire at PH Brass and Bullets caused explosions because of the stock of ammunition and brass components.
Traffic was initially detoured onto Mckinley Road and Claude Simmons Road. Traffic from Indian Ridge was allowed onto West Market.
“The call came in about 2:30 a.m. as a fire alarm, then came in as an actual working fire from a motorist,” Fire Marshal Mike Hill said.
“The first crews came on scene and it was fully involved. Due to the nature of the contents they couldn’t make any attack except a defensive attack,” he said.
The fire department responded with six engines, two ladder trucks and two command vehicles here. Washington County/Johnson City EMS was also on scene in the early morning hours as firefighters battled the fire.
Hill said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been on scene and will assist in the investigation. Also, ATF has been notified and will likely be on scene Friday.
Firefighters were still spraying water on hot spots near the back of the building at 10 a.m.
“There’s so much internal damage that it’s going to take a while to deem the structure safe before we go in and start the investigation,” Hill said.