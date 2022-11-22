I love my family, but sometimes holiday gatherings are a lot. I’m in the sandwich generation (my parents are older and my kids are younger) and I find myself dreading holiday gatherings because I’m worried that my mom is going to be anxious about everything going “just right,” the men will watch football and drink beer while the women cook (and somehow be grumpy when we ask for help with the trash or the kids), and my kids (ages 2 & 6) seem to save their most challenging behaviors for the dinner table. It’s exhausting. Thanksgiving just ended and I feel tired, overwhelmed, and stressed thinking about all that has to happen before Christmas. What can I do so that I don’t dread going home for the holidays?
Sincerely,
Having a hard time with the holidays
Dear Having a hard time with the holidays:
I found myself taking a deep breath and letting out a big sigh while reading your question. Your feelings are valid. Holidays can be quite stressful and you are not alone in those feelings. As you approach more holiday gatherings, I hope you can develop a holiday wellness plan to care for yourself as you work hard to care for so many others.
Step 1: Identify the activities and relationships that help you feel nurtured and grounded. First, list all things that help you find your calm. For example, watching movies, hiking, yoga, baths, napping, puzzling, etc. Next, try to identify at least 10 activities that help you feel grounded that are free and take less than 10 minutes. Such as:
• Step outside and notice the sky
• Listen to mu.sic that calms you.
• Jot down something you are grateful for..
• Text a supportive friend to let them know how you’re feeling.
• Take a walk around the block.
• Watch a little of your favorite holiday movie.
• Lock yourself in the bathroom with your favorite magazine or book.
• Sip on a cup of hot tea, cider, or cocoa.
• Look at pictures that bring you joy.
• Close your eyes and imagine going to a peaceful place, try to imagine with all 5 senses-what would you see, hear, smell, taste, and touch..
• Take a few deep breaths (Stop Breathe and Think is one of many free apps that can help with this).
Step 2: Make a coping ahead of time plan for your major holiday events, there are 3 key ingredients for this plan: Prevent, Cope, and Recharge.
Prevent: Think about ways to set up the holidays to reduce stress:
• How can you be intentional about which events you say yes to?
• How can you set boundaries around how long you’ll stay?
• How can you set boundaries around what things you’ll do to contribute? Be realistic. Remember, it’s OK to say no.
• How can you be intentional to schedule “slow time” that allows you to engage in the relationships and activities that nourish you? Be sure to put it on your calendar or else other things will likely get scheduled over the “you” time.
• How can you use assertive communication skills with friends and family members ahead of time to let them know what you need, what you expect, or how they can support you? (google DBT DEAR MAN GIVE FAST skills if you’d like some tools on effective communication).
• How can you adjust your expectations of events so that you’re prepared for how they’ll likely be rather than how you wish they would be or think they should be?
Cope: Go back to your list of grounding activities and relationships and think about:
• What grounding activities can you use before stressful holiday events?
• What grounding activities can you use in the midst of stressful moments (like when your mom criticizes a parenting decision you make or your kids are whining that they want more dessert)?
Recharge & Reflect: Take time to take care of yourself after taking care of others and reflect on what went well and what you’d like to do differently next year:
• What activities can you do after the event is over to help you recharge?
• What relationships can help you feel validated and supported as you process post-holiday thoughts and feelings?
• What went well and what do you wish went differently? Consider jotting down notes in your phone or journal to remind future you of these lessons learned.
Across steps 1 and 2, you’ll be better able to know what nourishes you and know what you need if you practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is the skill of paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, without judgment. Mindfulness can help lower stress, anxiety, and depression when we practice it regularly, but it is a practice and it often feels hard for folks to start. I recommend using an app (like Smiling Mind or Insight Timer) to guide you as you learn. The more you practice, the easier it becomes. And the more mindful you are, the more intentional you can be to move through the holidays with the sense of peace and joy that we all long for.
Regarding the kids, holidays are stressful for them too. Their schedule is all out of sorts and their diet and sleep usually have major changes. The more you can hold to routines, the more likely your kiddos will be able to regulate those big feelings. It’s OK to say no to things that aren’t good for your kids. And your kids can benefit from a wellness plan too — what helps them find their calm?
You’ve got this. You are not alone. With a little planning and commitment, I’m confident that you can move through the holiday season with a sense of peace, moments of joy, and mindful intentions.
“Trust in your deepest strength of all: to be present” — Jon Kabat-Zinn
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.