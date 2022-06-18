ELIZABETHTON — Volunteers fire fighters quickly gained control of a fire in the construction and demolition landfill on Saturday afternoon. The fire fighters from six different volunteer fire departments rushed to the scene and began putting water on the flaming material that had been placed in the landfill in the past few days. Meanwhile, a bulldozer operator was shoving the flaming material down a steep slope and an excavator was spreading the material at the bottom so it would be exposed to the water.
Landfill Director Benny Lyons said he was in Johnson City around 1 p.m. when he was notified that there was a fire in the landfill. He drove back to the landfill off Minton Hollow Road and began using the bulldozer to begin working the fire. Lyons said it was extremely smoky when he began the work. Later in the afternoon there was no smoke coming from the landfill.
“The fire was not bad,” Lyons said. “It burned the stuff that had been put there today. All the hot spots are out, from what we can tell.”
Lyons said the procedure of frequently encapsulating the dumped items may have prevented a worse fire. He said his staff completely covers the deposits with clay every two weeks. The reason for the procedure is to prevent a fire from burning deep into the debris. Even so, the burning material was removed from the active demolition landfill to the periphery, where there was nothing buried underneath.
The firefighters, who are experienced at working fires where there is no hydrants or waterlines, quickly found a source of water at the pond in front of the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park. The volunteer fire department pumper truck quickly had their tanks filled with water and shuttled to the fire. The fire departments included Stoney Creek, Watauga, Hampton-Valley Forge, Central, Roan Mountain, and West Carter County.
Lyons said he would post workers on the site in eight hour shifts for the next several days to make sure the fire is out under the ground. He said having a staff member on the scene means that if another fire does break out, “they can get on it quick.”