The Tri-Cities local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting the Wear Orange Day event this week outside the Washington County Public Library’s Gray branch.
June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day as well as the start of Wear Orange Weekend, which invites the public to wear orange in support of the survivors and victims of gun violence. The local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is facilitating a Wear Orange event outside the Gray branch on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m.
The Wear Orange campaign began as a way to remember Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who was shot to death on a playground. It is now a national campaign that, in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, works to raise awareness of the gun violence epidemic sweeping our nation.
This weekend’s event will bring together advocates and residents who are concerned about gun safety. In addition to wearing orange to raise awareness, the local chapter of Moms Demand Action will collect donations that will go toward Frontier Health’s Safe House.
Safe House provides resources and support to those who have been affected by domestic violence.
“I often hear people say, ‘it only happens in big cities’ and that is absolutely not true,” said Jessi Fuchs, a volunteer for the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action.
“(Gun violence) is very much happening in communities of all sizes on an alarmingly frequent basis in this country. Maybe it’s not at the school, but domestic violence, violence against women and all the things like that that happen behind closed doors are in our community right now,” she said.
Moms Demand Action is a non-partisan group that advocates for what it calls gun-sense laws that will help reduce the number of lives lost due to gun violence. Some of these laws include safe storage laws and red flag laws, or extreme risk prevention orders. Fuchs said the organization also tries to prevent the passage of laws that make it easier for guns to fall into the wrong hands.
“We aren’t anti-gun,” said Fuchs. “My husband and I own guns. We just want safer gun safety laws.”
Fuchs said that as a volunteer and a mom, she understands that there is no one solution that will completely eliminate gun violence, but that better gun safety laws will dramatically reduce the number of lives that are lost each day. The current national average is 110 deaths every day due to gun violence; this includes mass shootings, suicides, accidental homicides and intentional homicides.
Moms Demand Action pursues data-driven solutions to this public health crisis. The group’s advice for those who are looking for ways to effect change in gun laws is to fully use the power of their vote and make sure that the legislators going into office can be counted on to implement gun safety laws.
According to Fuchs, another easy way to get involved is to text “ACT” to the number 64433.
After providing your email address and zip code, the automatic system will send you information on who the legislators and representatives are in your area as well as what bills are being discussed in relation to gun safety. This makes contacting legislators and getting involved with Moms Demand Action extremely simple.
The importance of implementing better gun safety laws has never been more evident.
“I do this for my children,” said Fuchs. “Always at the end of the day, that’s what keeps me going. I will not sit back and do nothing and wait for it to be us next.”
More information about Moms Demand Action, its work and how to get involved, can be found at the organization’s website, momsdemandaction.org.