The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a three-year, $1 million grant from the State of Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs for an Evidence-Based Programming Project.

“The grant will give us funding for three years to implement and track programs that are proven to decrease recidivism and break the cycle of generational drug abuse,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “A great number of our inmates suffer from mental illnesses and a great number suffer from addiction.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you