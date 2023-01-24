The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a three-year, $1 million grant from the State of Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs for an Evidence-Based Programming Project.
“The grant will give us funding for three years to implement and track programs that are proven to decrease recidivism and break the cycle of generational drug abuse,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “A great number of our inmates suffer from mental illnesses and a great number suffer from addiction.”
Sexton said they see a number of repeat offenders and members of the same family come through their doors, a sign of generational trauma, and he has seen several inmates unprepared to return to life outside of jail at the time of their release because they have nowhere to go, no money and no job.
“Anything that we can do to break the cycle, I think we should do. I think we have a moral obligation to do, and that's a lot of the thinking behind this program,” said Sexton. “To attack the drug problem in our region, we have to do more than arrest people. We have to create change. Once we release them, they cannot go back to the situation that put them in jail. This grant is the first step in obtaining the resources needed to show them there is a better way.”
Programs funded by the grant will impact 100 male inmates and 100 female inmates each year, according to a press release. Families Free, a not-for-profit that provides faith-based programs to promote positive lifestyle changes through education and intervention, will serve as WCSO’s partner providing the programs within the Washington County Detention Center.
“Our focus is on reentry into the community and providing them with the tools they need to be productive,” said Lisa Tipton, executive director of Families Free. “We’re just so happy to be able to come alongside Sheriff Sexton and his vision for people to be made whole. There’s so much good that can be done in our community, and this grant begins with people on the inside of this jail, but then it follows them when they leave. The jail can actually be a point of entry into a path to a totally restored life.”
WCSO will hire two additional officers dedicated to the program in an effort to expand the current work release program and address workforce shortages in the region. A behavioral health specialist will also join the detention center’s medical team to provide mental health assessments and therapy for inmates.
The evidence-based programs include:
· Moral Reconation Therapy — a systematic treatment strategy to increase moral reasoning.
· Seeking Safety — a counseling model to help people attain safety from trauma and/or substance abuse.
· Cognitive Behavior Therapy — a form of psychological treatment that is effective for a range of problems, including severe mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse problems.
· Nurturing Parenting — assists in family reunification and addressing the needs of parents and children such as improving living situations, employment and education.
Each program is 12 weeks long and will be offered to both men and women within the jail. Inmates will be able to register for classes they are interested in, although each class can only have 12 participants at one time. Sexton said they are currently working on determining eligibility requirements for participation in the classes.
Melody Castle Kestner, MSW, LADC II, reentry and mental health manager for Families Free, will manage the daily activities surrounding the overall program.
In addition to those specific, evidence-based programs, Families Free will provide education and information on community resources to support inmates upon release, according to the release. Specifically focusing on supporting positive outcomes when transitioning back into the community, assistance could include housing vouchers, transportation, recovery support services, documentation procurement, driver’s license reinstatement, job placement, vocational training and career development.
Families Free will provide licensed or licensure-track alcohol and drug abuse counselors, clinical supervision, materials for programs, off-site counseling for inmates upon release and assistance in accessing programs available from community partners.
“Our goal is to rehabilitate, not continue to incarcerate,” said Sexton. “I tell inmates all the time the next time I see them needs to be outside of the detention center working and making a difference. We can either help them make that happen, or saddle taxpayers with building a bigger jail. I don’t want to build a bigger jail.”
