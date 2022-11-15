Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday.
“An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, screened nine candidates, all of which performed very well. These three displayed the required skills, knowledge and abilities we are looking for within our leadership,” Sexton said. “Putting the right people in the right positions is essential for growing a team.”
Bradford will move from Patrol to Warrants, Mckinney will move from the Criminal Investigations Division to Patrol and Walters will remain in CID, advancing to sergeant, according to a press release.
Bradford has 15 years of law enforcement experience, 12 of which are with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he worked nearly three years as an officer with the town of Jonesborough, according to the release. At the WCSO, he’s a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT and most recently was on patrol with Platoon 3.
Mckinney has 13 years of law enforcement experience and began his career at the Washington County Detention Center. He’s served in Support Services handling courtroom security and transports, on patrol and as a school resource officer before moving to CID as an investigator.
Walters has 24 years of law enforcement experience, 14 of which were spent in CID, according to the release. He also began his career in law enforcement in the Detention Center and worked in both the Warrant and Patrol Divisions. Walters was also a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration for several years.
