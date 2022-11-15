Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday.

“An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, screened nine candidates, all of which performed very well. These three displayed the required skills, knowledge and abilities we are looking for within our leadership,” Sexton said. “Putting the right people in the right positions is essential for growing a team.”

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

