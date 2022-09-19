The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
“As a grandparent of eight, I know it can be hard to remember how to secure the seat and strap your child in,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “We have trained staff ready to put your mind at ease, and make sure you are doing all the right things to keep the kids in your car safe.”
To get your car seat checked, pull up to the flagpole in front of the Sheriff's Office at 112 West Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, Tenn.
Children under the age of one or weighing less than 20 pounds should be in a rear-facing car seat, according to the release. It is still recommended to keep children in a rear-facing seat as long as possible, even after the age of one or those weighing over 20 pounds.
A child can be transferred to a belt-positioning booster seat at the age of four. At eight, they can use just the seatbelt in the vehicle, according to the release. However, children must remain in the back seat until they are at least four feet and nine inches tall.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.