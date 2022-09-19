Car Seat Safety

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a car seat check-up on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you