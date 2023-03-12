The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter experienced a decrease in animal intakes in 2022 until the end of the year brought a sharp increase that has carried over to 2023.
The shelter is always teeming with animals in need of a forever home, but the winter months have seen them reach capacity multiple times.
“Spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December,” said WCJCAS Executive Director Tammy Davis.
As the end of the year rolled around, the shelter had taken in 1,338 dogs and 1,844 cats.
Davis thinks the increase in the later months may be due to an economic impact, leaving owners with less disposable income to spend on a pet, or some may be forced to move and can’t take their pet with them for various reasons. The shelter has also seen a huge increase in the number of stray dogs, many of which seem to be abandoned pets as opposed to true strays.
WCJCAS took in 172 dogs and 227 cats in the first two months of 2023, and they currently have 134 dogs and 161 cats in the shelter, according to Davis. Despite the increase in intakes, Davis ensured that no animals are in danger of being put down to ease the situation. She said the WCJCAS never euthanizes a healthy animal.
The WCJCAS was named a no-kill shelter in 2022 based on its 95% live release rate from 2021. The nationally recognized benchmark to become a no-kill shelter is 90%.
The shelter also opened its brand new Judy & Doug Lowrie Spay & Neuter Clinic on Feb. 14. The clinic had completed 633 surgeries as of Feb. 27.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.