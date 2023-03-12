The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter experienced a decrease in animal intakes in 2022 until the end of the year brought a sharp increase that has carried over to 2023.

The shelter is always teeming with animals in need of a forever home, but the winter months have seen them reach capacity multiple times.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

