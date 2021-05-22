One lane of Watauga Road near the intersection of Riverview Drive will be closed from approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, until noon Monday, May 24, while water line construction takes place.
Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic.
One lane of Watauga Road near the intersection of Riverview Drive will be closed from approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, until noon Monday, May 24, while water line construction takes place.
Flaggers will be present to assist with traffic.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.