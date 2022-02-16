The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a trash fire at the Omni-Source metal recycling facility off of West Market Street in Johnson City Thursday.

A spokesperson for Johnson City said fire crews were first called to the scene for smoke coming from a debris pile around 10:30 a.m., and called for backup around 1 p.m. as the size of the fire grew.

OmniSource, 110 Perma R Road, processes scrap and secondary metals with locations across North America.

The company’s corporate headquarters is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

