ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will be including a cleanup of Watauga Lake by volunteers as part of the month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series.
Once again, the cleanup series will be kicked off with the Watauga Lake cleanup, which takes place on Sunday Feb. 5. Kathleen Gibi, executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, said Keep Carter County Beautiful and Keep Jonesborough Beautiful "have been instrumental in our Watauga Lake cleanup in this series all three years."
This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
The weekend after the Feb. 5 event at Watauga Lake, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will host another event on South Holston Lake on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1-4:30 p.m., starting at the Washington County Boat Ramp, 19482 County Park Road, in Abingdon, Va.
The cleanup activities will move to Tellico Lake on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The series will end at Parksville Lake on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1:30-4:30 p.m., with a partnership with Keep Cleveland Bradley County Beautiful.
Don Hlavaty, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful, said the organization is proud to once again have Watauga Lake as the kickoff to the annual Tennessee River cleanup. While Keep Carter County Beautiful is very active in cleaning up litter along the streets and highways of the county, it also has a tradition of cleaning up the county’s rivers.
In addition to the Watauga Lake cleanup, the organization has also been active in cleaning up a section of the Watauga River along Blevins Road, where the organization is planning to remove a large number of old tires from the river bottom in the spring.
While Keep Carter County Beautiful has had an amphibious effort at cleaning up the county’s litter, its partner in the Watauga Lake cleanup is focused on the Tennessee River. Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is a 501,c,3 nonprofit that is the only affiliate in the Keep America Beautiful organization that is committed solely to a river.
Gibi said the organization works with partners like Keep Carter County Beautiful and Keep Jonesborough Beautiful to host the cleanups conducted by volunteers to clean up the 652-mile Tennessee River and its tributaries.
Hlavaty said the partnership goes in two directions. He said Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful has some expertise and equipment to handle water cleanups that are not available to land-based organizations.
“The water cleanups are very physically challenging,” Hlavaty said.
Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful brings a large boat to its river cleanups that is able to get the volunteers into inlets and islands that are inaccessible by any other means. Some of these inlets and coves have become traps for litter that can not be removed by other means.
People who see these stretches of Watauga Lake can’t believe that people would throw so much litter into such a beautiful lake, but Hlavaty and Gibi said the pollution did not begin at the lake.
Both said most of the litter was thrown onto streets and highways and that runoff from rains and snows washed the litter and other debris into the lake. That explains the 21 tires mounted on rims were found in one of the lake cleanups.
The runoff could be the reason behind the high level of microplastics found in the Tennessee River. In 2017, German professor Andreas Fath of Furtwangen University swam the entire 652 miles of the Tennessee River. He found that the level of microplastics found in his samples of the Tennessee River were 8,000% higher than in a 2014 swim he did of the Rhine River. The levels of microplastics in the Tennessee were found to be 80% higher than the microplastics levels in the Yangtze in China’s industrial center.
Gibi said Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful has begun a program to remove microplastics from the river with the installation of 18 Seabin devices. These contraptions work around the clock like a swimming pool skimmer to skim not only microplastics, but litter, gasses and oils directly from the water.
While the Feb. 5 cleanup may not lower the level of microplastics in Watauga Lake, it will surely have an impact on the collection of much large plastic bottles and sytrofoam blocks that are very visible signs of pollution in sections of the lake.
In 2022, the cleanup removed 4,618 pounds of litter from Watauga Lake. For the entire series, the volunteers removed 16,648 pounds.
Volunteers for the Feb. 5 Watauga Lake cleanup will meet at the launch point at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp at the end of Lakeview Drive, Butler.
Volunteers must bring bottled water, closed-toed shoes, work gloves and pants. Lifejackets will be provided and must be worn on the boat. Winter wear is recommended. Volunteers must register online at https://www.keeptriverbeautiful.org/watauga. Volunteers are also needed for the Feb. 12 cleanup on South Holston Lake by registering at https://www.keeptnriverbeautiful.org/southholston.