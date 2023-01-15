ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will be including a cleanup of Watauga Lake by volunteers as part of the month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series.

Once again, the cleanup series will be kicked off with the Watauga Lake cleanup, which takes place on Sunday Feb. 5. Kathleen Gibi, executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, said Keep Carter County Beautiful and Keep Jonesborough Beautiful "have been instrumental in our Watauga Lake cleanup in this series all three years."

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

