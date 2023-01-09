ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series.

This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

