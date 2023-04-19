Dawn Peters

ELIZABETHTON — The Watauga Historical Association has long been in the business of celebrating the lives of the historical figures of the region. From the Overmountain Men to the Taylor Family to the veterans who took part in the nation’s battles, the organization has told the stories and preserved the graves of the county’s most memorable members. Now, the Watauga Historical Association is preparing to celebrate the life of one of its own members.

This Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City, the Watauga Historical Association will celebrate the historical impact made by Dawn Peters, who at the age of 77 on Jan. 8, after a short battle with cancer. Everyone who wants to celebrate the memory of Dawn Peters is welcome.

