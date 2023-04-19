ELIZABETHTON — The Watauga Historical Association has long been in the business of celebrating the lives of the historical figures of the region. From the Overmountain Men to the Taylor Family to the veterans who took part in the nation’s battles, the organization has told the stories and preserved the graves of the county’s most memorable members. Now, the Watauga Historical Association is preparing to celebrate the life of one of its own members.
This Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City, the Watauga Historical Association will celebrate the historical impact made by Dawn Peters, who at the age of 77 on Jan. 8, after a short battle with cancer. Everyone who wants to celebrate the memory of Dawn Peters is welcome.
Dawn and her husband Jackie Peters, who survives her, were some of the most dedicated and active members of the Watauga Historical Association for many decades, and they knew more about the history, both the big stories of its major figures and also the microhistory of the settlers and farmers who tamed and populated the area. They were not only extremely knowledgeable about the history that has been recorded in the many books written on this first frontier of America, but they also spent many hours going though letters saved in family archives, business journals, and searching the hundreds of old gravesites scattered in the thickly forested mountains.
Dawn had a wonderful brain that stored an incredible amount of the history she had uncovered over her lifetime. She was a walking encyclopedia of the history of the area, and she used her resources to become a co-author in a community project organized by the Carter County Commission to record many family and organizational histories in a book called Carter County and its People, 1796-1993.
Dawn also worked as a teammate with her husband Jackie in writing and collecting historical photographs for Images of America: Carter County. She and Jackie also were active in genealogy on the USGenWeb site.
This reporter often benefitted from Dawn’s vast knowledge when he wrote newspaper stories on the history of the region. She was always eager to share her knowledge, correct misconceptions, and get in the car and go to the site of a historical incident or help find a long lost grave.
Dawn was a longtime member of the board of directors of the Watauga Historical Association and was serving as president at the time of her death.
In 2006 she became involved with Green Hill Cemetery with the formation of the Green Hill Cemetery Preservation Committee through the Watauga Historical Association, along with interested families who had family members buried in the cemetery. As with all of the historical projects she was involved with, Dawn worked hard with the labor of clearing the neglected site, keeping it mowed and also was meticulous in trying to place moved headstone back in the correct spot. She also successfully obtained a grant from the East Tennessee Historical Society to provide fencing. Up until last year, when her health would not let her, Dawn mowed and trimmed the cemetery.
The cemetery was founded in the early 1800’s. The property was deeded to Samuel Tipton by his father, Col. John Tipton in 1784. Samuel Tipton’s tombstone describes him as the “founder of Elizabethton” He was a veteran of the Revolutionary War and served in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1801 to 1805.
Green Hill was just one of many cemeteries and gravesites she studied and know about in the region, from the graves of the historic Taylor Family on a hill overlooking the family home at Sabine Hill, to the once lonely grave next to the Appalachian Trail on Iron Mountain that marks the grave of the hermit Nick Grindstaff.
Dawn also started the Genealogy Night on Thursday nights at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, which continues to this day. Elizabethton Archivist Joe Penza had her on speed dial. She was always available to answer questions or provide help.
She was just as passionate about family histories and helped many people find their birth families through family research and DNA. She helped countless people find and document their family histories.
Dawn was also a lover of nature and loved birdwatching and gardening.
Lisa Germaine, Carter County historian, was a major contributor to this story