ELIZABETHTON — The Watauga Historical Association held a memorial service on Sunday for its longtime board member Dawn Peters, who died in January. Peters was also president of the association at the time of her death.
The service was well attended by Peters’ friends and family and by many people interested in local history that she worked closely with for many years.
Peters also greatly loved the area’s wildlife and rugged mountains, and many of her photographs taken through the decades were flashed on the screen as a backdrop as speakers paid tribute to her hard work and dedication to historical accuracy and truth.
Two speakers — Doug Boyd and Daniel Germaine — paid homage to Peters’s dedication to uncovering the history of the region. Both described how Peters was a force of nature, who not only knew the history of the area from reading the histories, but was just as knowledgeable about the area’s physical history. They told how she was willing to preserve the region’s cemeteries by getting out and mowing and weeding, resetting headstones, and studying the family letters and other records.
Many of those who attended spoke of working with Peters on her explorations of the area, seeking to reclaim some of the early remnants of the region’s past.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Dawn Peters to the Watauga Historical Association, P.O. Box 1776, Elizabethton, TN 38744; or the Tipton-Haynes Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City TN 37601.