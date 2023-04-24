Dawn Peters

Daniel Germaine speaking at Sunday’s memorial service for the late Watauga Historical Association president Dawn Peters. The service was held at Tipton-Haynes Historical Site.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Watauga Historical Association held a memorial service on Sunday for its longtime board member Dawn Peters, who died in January. Peters was also president of the association at the time of her death.

The service was well attended by Peters’ friends and family and by many people interested in local history that she worked closely with for many years.

